Downtown Conway to host community yard sale

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – If you’re doing spring cleaning, downtown Conway will host a community yard sale Saturday.

It will take place on Laurel Street from 8 a.m. to noon. The event is open to the public and you can register to sell your own stuff, according to Conwayalive.com.

Businesses downtown Conway will participate by selling old stock and sidewalk items. Spaces for the Laurel Street yard sale are $20 and are the size of one parking space.

Reserve a space by calling 843-248-6260.

