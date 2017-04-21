Red Cross assists Myrtle Beach resident involved in traffic accident

Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a person whose car was involved in a traffic accident on Scottie Lane in Myrtle Beach Thursday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a person whose car was involved in a traffic accident on Scottie Lane in Myrtle Beach Thursday night.

According to a news release, Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to the accident. The Red Cross is helping one adult by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

