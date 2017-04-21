Crews use jaws of life to rescue driver in Florence wreck

One person was taken to the hospital after being trapped in their in a single-car wreck in Florence late Thursday night. (Source: WFFR)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – One person was taken to the hospital after being trapped in their in a single-car wreck in Florence late Thursday night.

According to a West Florence Fire Department news release, crews responded to the Sumter Street extension at 10:48 p.m. Firefighters used the jaws of life on the driver’s door to extricate the person from the car.

Florence EMS took the patient to the hospital and the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

