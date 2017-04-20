Police search for suspect's truck in Little River robbery - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

BREAKING

Police search for suspect's truck in Little River robbery

(Source: HCPD) (Source: HCPD)

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department announced via Twitter Thursday it is searching for a truck involved in a robbery at Horton Homes in Little River.

According to the tweet, the truck is a mid-2000s model, dark-colored, four-door Chevrolet Silverado.

Google lists the address for D.R. Horton Home Builders as 1608 Lake Egret Drive.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly