Police search for suspect's truck in Little River robbery

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department announced via Twitter Thursday it is searching for a truck involved in a robbery at Horton Homes in Little River.

According to the tweet, the truck is a mid-2000s model, dark-colored, four-door Chevrolet Silverado.

Google lists the address for D.R. Horton Home Builders as 1608 Lake Egret Drive.

Horton Homes (Little River) robbery: Suspect's vehicle...mid-2000, dark colored, 4 door Chevy Silverado. #RT pic.twitter.com/U0qRVuPwti — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) April 20, 2017

