Bennettsville man charged with threatening sheriff

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Bennettsville man was arrested Sunday after he tried to break into Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon’s house and made death threats and racial slurs directed at the sheriff.

According to a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division news release, Charles Keith Robinson, 48, was charged with threatening the life, person or family of a public official, a felony that carries a penalty upon conviction of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

He was also charged with entering or attempting to enter a house or vessel without breaking in with intent to steal, a felony that carries a penalty upon conviction of up to 10 years in prison, a fine, or both.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Department and the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute.

Robinson was booked at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

