Two wanted for not showing up to court for alleged crimes

Myrtle Beach police arrested two men for crimes in the city but they never showed up to court. Now Horry County deputies need your help tracking them down.

52-year-old Theodore Bolick is wanted for three counts of second-degree burglary. The Myrtle Beach police report states that on Aug. 18, 2016 he broke into the Barrel Bar on South Kings Highway. Officers found the establishment's door kicked in and a six-dollar bottle of Admiral Nelson Rum missing and a set of keys. Bolick's last known address is on South Ocean Boulevard.



20-year-old Hakeem Edwin is wanted for failure to appear for armed robbery. The Myrtle Beach police report states that on Sept. 11 2016, Edwin and two accomplices robbed victims at the 7 Brothers Motel by gunpoint. Police found them near the scene, apprehended them and took them back to the motel where the victims identified them. Edwin's last known address is on St. John Street in Kingstree.

