Seven shooting incidents in five days keep Myrtle Beach Police busy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another shooting investigation for Myrtle Beach Police makes seven shooting incidents that have been reported in the last five days, the most recent happening less than a mile from the Myrtle Beach Police Department Wednesday night.

On Wednesday night, police answered to the area of King and Graham Streets to a shots fired call around 9:30. When WMBF News arrived at the scene, around 10 p.m., officers were speaking with people around the scene. Police said they haven't found any victims or suspects. They're working to find the person responsible for Wednesday's incident, as well as those involved with five other shootings since Saturday.

The first incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said the victim was watching a fight involving a large group, when someone pulled out a gun and fired it. That victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Sunday morning, another person was hurt in a separate shooting just blocks away from Saturday's shooting. Police were called to 6th Ave. North and Ocean Boulevard around 12:40 a.m. after a report of gunshots. That victim is also expected to be okay. No word on what lead up to this incident.

Two shootings occurred Monday night just minutes apart. One on 6th Avenue North and Flagg Street, the other at 33rd Avenue North and Oak Street. In the first shooting, around 11:15 p.m., officials said a person was shot at, but not hurt, while trying to escape two suspects during a robbery. While at the scene of that shooting, police received word of the second incident.

Officers said they responded to the second shooting Monday night at 33rd Ave. North and found a victim lying in the street near 33rd Avenue North. That victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Similar to the shooting earlier the same day, officials said the victim was approached by two men in what was believed to be a robbery attempt.

The next shooting occurred Wednesday morning on Mr. Joe White Avenue. Officials said the victim was sitting in his car when a suspect got in and demanded money as a second person stood outside. Police said the victim was shot while trying to get away, and is expected to be okay. However, police say the victim is not cooperating with police.

There was also a separate report of shots fired Wednesday on Hawthorne Lane in Myrtle Beach. No one was hurt, and the suspect was taken into custody. Officials said they do not believe it has any connection to the other cases.

