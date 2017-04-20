Marion Co. school bus breaks down on Hwy. 501 near Galivants Ferry

A Marion County School bus broke down Thursday morning on Highway 501 near Galivants Ferry, officials confirmed. (Source: Kaylee Freeman)

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Marion County School bus broke down Thursday morning on Highway 501 near Galivants Ferry, officials confirmed.

The incident was reported by South Carolina Highway Patrol as a vehicle fire at about 6:40 a.m. The starter on the bus froze and created smoke, but there was not a fire, said Deborah Wimberly with Marion County Schools.

Another bus came, picked up the students and brought them to school, Wimberly said. No one was hurt.

A Facebook user sent photos of the incident to WMBF News and said that her husband stopped to help evacuate the students on the bus.

The Marion County Fire Department confirmed that the Raines Fire Department responded to the scene to assist.

Part of Highway 501 was blocked on the Marion County side of Galivants Ferry, according to the SCHP.

