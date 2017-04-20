TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Highway 501 blocked near Galivants Ferry

GALIVANTS FERRY, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol reported part of Highway 501 was blocked on the Marion County side of Galivants Ferry Thursday morning.

According to the SCHP website, a wreck and a car fire took place in the same area, but it isn’t clear whether the incidents are related.

Both were reported around 6:40 a.m.

