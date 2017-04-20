TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck with injuries blocks road in Florence

At least one person was injured in a Florence wreck that blocked part of Hoffmeyer Road Thursday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – At least one person was injured in a Florence wreck that blocked part of Hoffmeyer Road Thursday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, it happened at 6:35 a.m. where Hoffmeyer Road intersects North Ebenezer Road.

Drivers should use caution.

Copyright WMBF News. All rights reserved.