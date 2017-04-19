Rare April Tropical Storm forms in the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's an unusually early start in the tropics as Tropical Storm Arlene officially formed Thursday.

As of Friday morning's update from the National Hurricane Center, Arlene has been downgraded to a "Post Tropical Cyclone." This means it has moved into much cooler water, and will no longer be able to strengthen as a tropical system. It was located over 2,000 miles to the east of Myrtle Beach in the open Atlantic, posing no threat to land.

April tropical systems are rare but not unheard of.The good news is there isn't correlation between an early start and an active season overall.

Hurricane season officially begins June 1 and ends on November 30. The peak of the season typically occurs in September when ocean temperatures are at their warmest.

