TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway Patrol reports wreck off Palmetto Pointe - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway Patrol reports wreck off Palmetto Pointe Blvd.

South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a wreck on Maypop Circle off Palmetto Pointe Boulevard Sunday afternoon. (Source: Raycom Media) South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a wreck on Maypop Circle off Palmetto Pointe Boulevard Sunday afternoon. (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a wreck on Maypop Circle off Palmetto Pointe Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

According to the SCHP website, troopers were not providing details as of 4:30 p.m. The wreck happened at 3:45 p.m. near April Pine Drive.

Drivers should use caution.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly