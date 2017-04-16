UPDATE: Driver identified in deadly single-car wreck on Hwy. 9

One person died in a single-car wreck on Highway 9 in Horry County early Saturday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person died in a single-car wreck on Highway 9 in Horry County early Saturday morning.

According to Lance Corporal David Jones, the driver of a 1986 Ford truck ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, went into the median and ran off the left side of the road before the truck overturned several times, ejecting the driver, who was pronounced dead on scene.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Tyler B. Tolbert, 38, of North Carolina.

The wreck remains under investigation.

