Hartsville residents to participate in Great American Cleanup

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The 15th Annual Great American Cleanup, to take place April 29, will allow Hartsville volunteers to clear trash and debris from roadways in neighborhoods of their choosing.

According to a City of Hartsville news release, 20 volunteers collected 7.21 tons of litter and debris, beautifying an estimated 6.5 miles of Hartsville streets. The effort is part of the EMPOWER (Employing Ministry and Police to Overcome Walls and End Racism) initiative.

Volunteers will be given safety vests, gloves and bags. Register at 8 a.m. at Pride Park, located at 630 South Sixth Street. The event will wrap up with lunch around noon.

Contact Brenda Kelley at brenda.kelley@hartsvillesc.gov or 843-383-3009 for more information.

