UPDATE: Driver charged in deadly Dillon County hit-and-run; pedestrian identified

A woman was killed in a deadly hit and run in Dillon County on Highway 301 North. (Source: Raycom Media)

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A woman was killed after being hit by a car on Highway 301 North Saturday night. Authorities found the car believed to be involved in the wreck Sunday.

According to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley, the victim was Michelle Groper, 65, of Florida.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Corporal Sonny Collins said it happened near the North Carolina state line near Old Wallace Road at 10:15 p.m.

Gwanda Hunt, 47, was arrested Sunday and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Collins said the car was found thanks to information from the public.