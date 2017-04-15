Darlington County deputies investigate drive-by shooting near Hartsville

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon in the Hartsville area. (Source: Raycom Media)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon in the Hartsville area.

According to Lieutenant Robert Kilgo, deputies responded to Centerville Road for a shots fired call, but didn’t find anyone at the scene initially.

It was discovered the victim, who said the shooter was in a light-colored Dodge Durango, was at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Contact DCSO at 843-389-4501 with information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.