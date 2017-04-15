Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Easter Bunny visit assisted living facilities

Charles Woodbury of the Oasis Residential Home and Adult Day Care (Source: GCSO)

Pauline LeGare, who will be 108 years old Thursday, greets the Easter Bunny at Prince George Health Care. (Source: GCSO)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office escorted the Easter Bunny to several assisted living and rehab facilities this week.

According to the GCSO Facebook page, the Easter Bunny made his way to Georgetown Adult Day Care, Morningside Assisted Living, South Island Assisted Living, Prince George Health Care, Blue Ridge Health Care and Oasis Residential Home and Adult Day Care.

Residents at each facility appeared to have had a blast with the Easter Bunny.

"I love you all," said Charles Woodbury of the Oasis Residential Home and Adult Day Care. Pauline LeGare, who will be 108 years old Thursday, got to see the Easter Bunny at Prince George Health Care.

MOBILE USERS VIEW SLIDESHOW HERE

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.