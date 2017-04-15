Police seek suspect after one shot in fight in Myrtle Beach

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a fight involving a large group of people on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a fight involving a large group of people on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning.

Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers arrived at 1:22 a.m. at Ninth Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard.

Police are looking for a man wearing a blue jacket with a white stripe on his shoulder, carrying a brown backpack, who pulled out a gun and began firing a weapon. The victim was watching the fight.

Contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department with information at 843-918-1382.

