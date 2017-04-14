Easter events abound in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

SOUTH CAROLINA, SC (WMBF) – Searching for Easter Eggs this weekend? The hunt ends here.

Here are some Easter events in the Grand Strand:

Myrtle Beach

Aloha Mini Golf will host its first ever Egg Hunt. Starting promptly at noon on the 15th, children ages 12 and under will search for eggs filled with candy, toys, prizes, and of course the golden egg worth $100.

Easter Bunny Eggstravaganza at the Children’s Museum - hop on down the bunny trail to the Children’s Museum of South Carolina for an EGG-stra special event this April 14th from 9 to 5 p.m. Bring your camera and snap a picture with the Easter Bunny, participate in our famous museum-wide egg hunt, and enjoy Easter-themed arts and science crafts and activities! Free with regular museum admission ($8 per person ages 2 and up, free for members).

Broadway at the Beach

Rockin’ with the Easter Bunny at Hard Rock Café Myrtle Beach on April 15th from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. A delicious hot breakfast includes scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home fried potatoes, french toast sticks, grits, biscuits and gravy, coffee and orange juice. All kids receive a free admission to Wonderworks* and join the Bunny Hop there at 11 am.*Kids admission valid with the purchase of an adult admission at regular price. Limit to one free child admission per adult admission. $13.95 Per Person (Children 2 and Younger Free with a Paying Adult). Call 843-946-0007 for reservations.

Easter Egg Plunge at the Mary C. Canty Recreation Center, 971 Canal Street on Friday, April 14. The free family event is for children, ages three to 12. Activities begin at 1 p.m. for small children, ages three and four. Parents must be in the water for small children to participate. The fun continues at 1:30 p.m. for children, ages five to 12. The afternoon event includes a meet-and-greet with the Easter Bunny, diving for eggs in the pool and playing games, along with candy and prizes. Registration is required by Thursday, April 13. To register, call 843-918-1476 or 843-918-1463.

Market Common

There is one opportunity left to have breakfast with the Easter Bunny. Breakfast starts at 9 a.m., and you will need to call the restaurant to make reservations. Cost is $10 per person (complimentary for ages three and under) and includes a hot meal, coffee, soft drinks, juice or milk. Tax and gratuity are not included.

April 15th: Gordon Biersch (843-839-0249)

Surfside Beach

Easter Egg Hunt April 15th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Passive Park.

And some Easter events in the Pee Dee:

Hartsville

Hop over to Durant Children's Center 510 West Carolina Avenue Hartsville Friday from 3 p.m to 5 p.m. Bring the children for a free photo with the Easter Bunny! Pet live bunnies from Pet Lover's warehouse! Go for an Easter Egg Hunt! Let the little ones dress for Easter with Face Painting!

FLORENCE

There will be a community Easter Egg Hunt from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15 at Timrod Park. Enjoy family fun, donuts, coffee, and juice.

No registration necessary.

LAKE CITY

Celebrate Easter at Moore Farms with an egg hunt and Eggstravaganza! Kids will hunt through the lovely grounds of Moore Farms Botanical Garden for thousands of eggs—including the very special Golden Egg—and will have the chance to play fun games, have their faces painted, and learn more about the stunning gardens. The egg hunt for ages two through four will start at 10:30 a.m. and the hunt for kids ages five and up will be at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.