SCHP reminds drivers to avoid distractions this Easter weekend

SOUTH CAROLINA, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety wants to remind drivers to keep their focus this weekend, as people travel for Easter and return home from spring break.

According to a news release, 225 people have died this year on SC roadways, down from 272 at this time last year.

Congested travel around the interstates and main arteries leading to and from the coast is expected.

Long trips without breaks can facilitate zoning out, as can adjusting the radio, taking one’s eyes off the road and engaging in cell phone conversations.

Troopers suggest:

taking frequent breaks (every two hours) to stretch your legs and get some fresh air

keeping a safe following distance (at least three seconds behind the car in front of you) to measure the three-second rule: start counting when a car passes a fixed object; it should be three seconds before you pass that fixed object as well. It will take an attentive driver half that time to react to a hazard

reporting aggressive drivers or drivers exhibiting signs of impairment by calling *HP (*47)

being aware of work zones, moving over to give room to law enforcement/first responders assisting other motorists

refraining from travel right after a large meal when you might be more prone to suffering from fatigue behind the wheel

