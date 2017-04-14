Crews to close lanes on 48th Ave. North for construction

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Construction crews in Myrtle Beach will close a portion of 48th Avenue North starting Monday.

According to the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page, the road will be closed to through traffic from Kings Highway to Pine Lake Drive. Detours will be posted to 44th Avenue North, Little River Road and other streets. Also closed to traffic will be the intersection of 48th Avenue North and Pine Lake Drive.

Crews will work underground to replace an older eight-inch gravity sewer line, a 16-inch sewer force main and a storm drainage pipe. The drainage pipe runs beneath Little River Road, between the two lakes.

Access will be granted to local businesses and the Lakeside Trail neighborhood. Work is scheduled to be completed May 24.

