Savannah the Shark pings near Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An eight-foot-long White Shark named Savannah, tagged to track her location, pinged off the South Carolina coast this week.

According to the OCEARCH Twitter page, Savannah was swimming and pinging near Myrtle Beach Thursday at 6:34 p.m., while OCEARCH’s map shows Savannah closer to McClellanville.

Another tweet, April 11, read, “Mornin y'all from Myrtle Beach! #FinWave.”

To track Savannah, click here. See WMBF News’ Kaitlin Stansell take part in an OCEARCH expedition:

Hey y'all! I'm swimmin and pingin around Myrtle Beach, SC! Anyone else on #SharkSpringBreak? pic.twitter.com/jraivz41ji — Shark Savannah (@SharkSavannah) April 14, 2017

