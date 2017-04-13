Lake City police arrest three, seize drugs, guns following traffic stop

Police in Lake City arrested three people after a traffic stop and seized large amounts of drugs and several guns Wednesday. (Source: LCPD)

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – Police in Lake City arrested three people after a traffic stop and seized large amounts of drugs and several guns Wednesday.

According to an LCPD Facebook post, officers stopped a silver Jaguar and took the occupants into custody.

A search of the car yielded 1.1 pounds of marijuana, 4 grams of MDMA and a stolen gun from Columbia.

Previously a wanted fugitive, Tyron Baxter of Orangeburg was charged with failure to stop, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to distribute MDMA.

Antwan Baxter of Orangeburg was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to distribute MDMA.

Quanshay Thompson of Orangeburg was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute MDMA.

