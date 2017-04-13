Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office retires K9, Kate

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office retired its K9, Kate, a 10-year-old bloodhound mix with 10 years’ experience, Thursday.

According to a GCSO news release, Kate had a prolific career. She has numerous felony tracks, located evidence of crimes and logged hundreds of hours of training and road time.

She was adopted by a member of the GCSO SWAT Team. The release said she is well-deserving of time off to relax at this point in her life.

