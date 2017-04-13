ALDI to hold grand opening for first Myrtle Beach store

ALDI will unveil its first Myrtle Beach location with a grand opening set for Thursday, April 27. (Source: ALDI's Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – ALDI will unveil its first Myrtle Beach location with a grand opening set for Thursday, April 27.

According to a news release, the ribbon-cutting ceremony starts at 8:25 a.m. The first 100 customers will receive a golden ticket, each containing ALDI gift cards. Customers can also tour the store and sample products.

“We know Myrtle Beach residents are looking for a great value and quality groceries they love,” said ALDI Division Vice President Chris Daniels. “By offering quality exclusive brand products at affordable prices, ALDI is the answer to customer’s needs. Whether shoppers are looking for USDA Choice meats, organic fruits and vegetables or gluten-free options, we have them covered with an unmatched combination of great-quality products and everyday low prices.”

The Myrtle Beach store, to be located at 2625 Beaver Run Road, will offer expanded sections, a robust fresh produce selection, brighter colors, high ceilings, natural lighting, environmentally-friendly building materials, a simple-to-navigate layout, easy-to-spot signage and prominently-displayed prices, all thanks to customer input.

The new location will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. All ALDI stores nationwide accept Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express.

ALDI is in the midst of an accelerated growth plan, and by the end of 2018, there will be nearly 2,000 ALDI stores serving 45 million customers each month from coast to coast.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.