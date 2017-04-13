Kingstree man sentenced federally for stealing gun

United States Attorney Beth Drake announced Thursday a Kingstree man was sentenced in federal court in Florence on weapons charges. (Source: Raycom Media)

KINGSTREE, SC (WMBF) – United States Attorney Beth Drake announced Thursday a Kingstree man was sentenced in federal court in Florence on weapons charges.

According to a Department of Justice news release, Brian Burgess, 41 was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and given 108 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release.

Myrtle Beach police officers responded to a hotel as part of a heroin overdose investigation Nov. 4, 2015. A stolen gun was found after a search of Burgess’s room. Burgess was previously convicted of a felony offense and thereby prohibited from having a gun.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department and the FBI investigated the case.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.