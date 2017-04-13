Conway man charged federally for selling drugs

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – United States Attorney Beth Drake announced Thursday a Conway man was sentenced in federal court on several charges relating to selling drugs.

According to a Department of Justice news release, Quentin Bernard Myers, 42, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and a quantity of cocaine base. A judge sentence him to 46 months imprisonment followed by three of supervised release.

The DEA and the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit, gathered evidence in a 2015 investigation suggesting Myers was involved in the sale of illegal drugs. Agents arranged controlled buys of heroin and cocaine base from Myers in May and June 2015.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christopher D. Taylor.

