FIRST ALERT: Sunny and warm through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Sunny and warm weather will stick around through the Easter weekend before more unsettled weather arrives early next week.

A stray shower or brief downpour will be possible through the early evening hours, but most locations will likely stay dry. Skies will gradually clear out tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s.

Friday will be a sunny and very warm day as temperatures reach the lower and middle 70s at the beach and to near 80 across the Pee Dee.

The bright and warm weather will linger all the way through the Easter Weekend. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will range from the middle to upper 70s at the beach and into the lower 80s across in the inland areas.

A more unsettled weather pattern starts to develop next week with a better chance of pop up showers and storms starting on Monday and lingering into Wednesday. No widespread heavy rain or severe storms are expected, however.