Crews to pave Hwy. 707, close lanes

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews will close lanes on Highway 707 in Horry County in order to pave the road from Monday through Thursday.

According to a news release from Horry County Government, the intermittent closures will take place between Holmestown Road and McDowell Shortcut Road between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

