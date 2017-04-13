Crews to pave Hwy. 707, close lanes - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Crews to pave Hwy. 707, close lanes

Crews will close lanes on Highway 707 in Horry County in order to pave the road from Monday through Thursday. (Source: WMBF News) Crews will close lanes on Highway 707 in Horry County in order to pave the road from Monday through Thursday. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews will close lanes on Highway 707 in Horry County in order to pave the road from Monday through Thursday.

According to a news release from Horry County Government, the intermittent closures will take place between Holmestown Road and McDowell Shortcut Road between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly