South Carolina one of 5 states without hate crime law; could 2017 be the year?

Officials with Horry County Fire Rescue are warning residents about a possible scam.More >>
A man was caught on video checking for unlocked car doors in the Market Common in Myrtle Beach Friday.More >>
Local law enforcement agencies will host the community building campaign National Night Out on August 1st, 2017. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will host their campaign from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Pawleys Island Community Church.More >>
Myrtle Beach Police are looking for a woman they say stabbed a man at Futrell Park Thursday afternoon. At about 2 p.m. Thursday, MBPD dispatch received a report that a male victim had been stabbed at the park located at 1100 Mr. Joe White Avenue, according to a news release.More >>
Tragedy strikes a New York family.More >>
Charlie Gard, an 11-month-old, died after a lengthy legal battle over his care.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >>
Authorities are now searching for a suspect described as a middle aged white man with grey hair and a muscular build driving an older model white pickup truck and wearing blue jeans.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.More >>
The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
