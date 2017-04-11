FIRST ALERT: Easter Weekend forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Beautiful Spring weather will linger through the Easter weekend.

The warm weather that has returned so far this week will continue into the weekend as temperatures continue to slowly climb.

Saturday will see plenty of sunny skies. Temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 70s along the Grand Strand and to near 80 across the Pee Dee.

Easter sunrise services will feature clear skies and mild temperatures. Sunday's sunrise is at 6:44 am and at that time, temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

By Sunday afternoon, temperatures will once again return to the middle and upper 70s at the beach and into the lower 80s inland under mostly sunny skies.