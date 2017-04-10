Monday After the Masters 2017 brings thousands to North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The 23rd annual Monday After the Masters began Monday morning at The Dye Club at Barefoot Landing Resort. This is the 15th year the charity golf tournament is being held at The Dye Club.

The Dye Club is well known among Grand Strand golf courses, and is consistently ranked in the top. Celebrities, athletes and spectators will gather Monday to watch people golf in the tournament for charity.

The Hootie and the Blowfish Foundation hosts Monday After the Masters, MAM, and to date has raised almost $2 million in donations for South Carolina charities. The foundation donates to community building and learning centers, but focuses on South Carolina education. The majority of the funding comes from Tuesday's fun and phanthropic-filled event. MAM also donates a large portion of proceeds to the South Carolina Junior Golf Association, which is one of the top-rated programs in the country.

The day's events began with a VIP breakfast at 8 Monday morning. The Celebrity Long Drive Contest followed at 9, and tee off at 10 a.m. This year's event was sold out in under an hour.

New this year, spectators can purchase a golf ball, as part of the first annual golf ball drop. A helicopter is flying over the course and dropping thousands of golf balls at a target at 2 p.m. The fifteen people who's ball is closest to the target will win various prizes.

If you're headed to MAM, shuttle buses are picking up from the Alabama Theater and House of Blues parking lots at Barefoot Landing from 8 a.m. until one hour after the golf tournament ends.

Go to MAM's website for details here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.