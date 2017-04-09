Dog attacks child, father in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded after a dog attacked a child and father Sunday afternoon.

According to a DCSO news release, it happened at a home on Iseman Road in Darlington at 4 p.m. The dog attacked the child, who was taken to the hospital. It then charged and attacked the child’s father before its owner could be found. A deputy fired his firearm once, striking and killing the dog.

Animal Control took the dog to Columbia for a necropsy.

