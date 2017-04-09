Red Cross assists Horry County family after house fire

Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a family whose home on Southern Pines Drive in Myrtle Beach was damaged by a fire Sunday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a family whose home on Southern Pines Drive in Myrtle Beach was damaged by a fire Sunday morning.

According to a news release, Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to the blaze. The Red Cross is helping two adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

Volunteer by visiting redcross.org.

