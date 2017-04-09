Coast Guard rescues three boaters near Whale Creek - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WHALE CREEK, SC (WMBF) – The Coast Guard rescued three boaters Saturday when their vessel ran aground near Whale Creek.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center received a call at 7:38 p.m. from a 17-foot center console, according to a news release.

The boaters said their engine had malfunctioned and a tow company was dispatched to the scene. When it was discovered the boat was in too-shallow water, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Facility Charleston rescued the three boaters at 10:22 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

