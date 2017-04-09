UPDATE: Pedestrian identified in deadly hit-and-run

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person is in custody after hitting and killing a pedestrian with his car and fleeing the scene Sunday morning in Horry County.

According to Lance Corporal Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol, Christopher Fling, 25, of Sellers was driving north on 501 in a Dodge pickup when he hit the pedestrian, who was walking in the roadway.

The pedestrian was identified as Robert "Bobby" Livingston, 37, of Longs.

Fling was apprehended a short time later and charged with driving under suspension and leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death.

Livingston died from injuries sustained in the collision.

The wreck remains under investigation by SCHP’s MAIT Team.

