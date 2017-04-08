Investigators: Florence man safely located

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators reported that a missing man was located safe and sound Monday.

Authorities asked for the public's help in locating the Kenneth Borroughs, 52, of Florence Saturday night.

According to an FCSO news release, he was last seen around 1 p.m. walking on Pamplico Highway toward Timmonsville.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.