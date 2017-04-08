Former Myrtle Beach officer killed in Horry County identified

At least one person was killed in a wreck in Horry County Saturday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A motorcyclist was killed in Horry County Saturday.

Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the man as Joseph Necessary, 46, of Conway.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, it happened in a southbound lane of SC 31 at US 501 at 5:51 p.m.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern said a 2005 Harley Davidson was heading south on SC 31 when the driver, who was not wearing a helmet, tried to exit onto US 501 South toward Myrtle Beach, ran off the right side of the road and hit a median barrier.

The motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries on scene.

Lieutenant Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said he was a retired Myrtle Beach police officer.

