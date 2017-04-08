UPDATE: Hartsville teen dies in Darlington crash

One person died after a single-car crash in Darlington Sunday. (Source: Raycom Media)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – One person died after a single-car crash in Darlington Sunday.

According to Lance Corporal Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2004 Nissan four-door ran off the right side of the South Center Road around 3:30 p.m., hit a ditch and overturned several times.

The vehicle landed on top of the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the deceased as Breona Patrice Jackson, 18, of Hartsville.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.