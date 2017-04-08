Touch-a-Truck event gives kids interactive look at large vehicles

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Parks and Recreation Department hosted the First Annual Touch-a-Truck Saturday.

WMBF News was at the event, which took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Park and Sport Complex in the Soccer/Lacrosse parking lot. Admission was free as children of all ages got an up close look at big vehicles they only see on television or driving down the road, like dump trucks, tractors, a helicopter, fire trucks, police cars and race cars.

The event also included public safety information, face painting, helmet safety by the North Strand Optimist Club, spot camera eye screenings offered by the North Myrtle Beach Lion’s Club and writing letters to soldiers with the Grand Strand Blue Star Mothers.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.