TRAFFIC ALERT: Two taken to hospital after Florence crash - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TRAFFIC ALERT: Two taken to hospital after Florence crash

Two people were injured in a two-car crash in Florence that caused a small traffic delay Saturday. (Source: WFFR) Two people were injured in a two-car crash in Florence that caused a small traffic delay Saturday. (Source: WFFR)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Two people were injured in a two-car crash in Florence that caused a small traffic delay Saturday.

According to a post to the West Florence Fire-Rescue Facebook page, crews were on scene at the intersection of Hoffmeyer and Dunbarton roads as of 1:20 p.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly