Myrtle Beach FR outfits Chevy Colorado for ocean rescue fleet

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue announced Saturday via Facebook it will add a new Chevy Colorado pickup truck to its fleet of ocean rescue vehicles.

The truck will soon be outfitted with rescue equipment and placed in service. MBFR will also add three UTVs that will patrol the beach from next weekend until Sept.15.

“We hope that these new additions will continue to help us provide the best care for our community,” the post concluded.

