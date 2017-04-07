13 tons of househould hazardous waste material collected in Georgetown County

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Public Services Department collected 13 tons of household hazardous waste material and nearly six tons of paper to be shredded last Saturday at Midway Fire Rescue’s headquarters.

According to a post to the Georgetown County, S.C. Facebook page, the amount collected was more than double the totals from the last event in October.

370 vehicles dropped off materials, some of which arrived prior to the event starting. The post said before the collection events began several years ago, residents had to take household chemicals to the landfill on Highway 51 for proper disposal.

The collection events keep dangerous chemicals from leeching into the ground and ending up in the water supply.

