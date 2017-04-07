Santee Cooper celebrates 83rd birthday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Santee Cooper celebrates 83rd birthday

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) – Santee Cooper announced on Facebook it turned 83 years old Friday.

The post read, “It was on April 7, 1934, Gov. Ibra Blackwood signed legislation creating the S.C. Public Service Authority, thus enabling the authority to receive federal funding to construct and operation the Santee Cooper Hydroelectric and Navigation Project.”

