Hartsville Fire Department turns 109

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Hartsville Fire Department announced on Facebook Friday it celebrated its 109th birthday Thursday.

The post read, “The same ambition, bravery and commitment that was started 109 years ago, our current firefighters still provide today. We want to thank you, our citizens, for all the support you show us throughout the year. Stay safe Hartsville!”

