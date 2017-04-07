Man robbed at gunpoint after women invite him to motel room

Two men with handguns hid in the bathroom of a Myrtle Beach hotel room to rob a man who was invited there by two women Thursday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two men with handguns hid in the bathroom of a Myrtle Beach hotel room to rob a man who was invited there by two women Thursday night.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, officers responded to the Happy Holiday Motel on Ocean Boulevard at 6:42 p.m. On the way there, they stopped the vehicle the suspects were in near Mr. Joe White Avenue and Kings Highway. A search of the vehicle yielded two guns and other stolen items.

The victim told police the men held a gun to his head and demanded his belongings. The men stole a brown wallet with two credit cards from BB&T and Wells Fargo, the man’s identification and $140.

The front desk employee said she knocked on the door of the room where it occurred and yelled that she would call police. Moments later, a man and two women ran out of the room.

