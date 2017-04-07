National Weather Service: Increased fire danger in North and South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) – The National Weather Service announced an increased fire danger Friday in North and South Carolina due to gusty winds and low relative humidity.

The relative humidity is expected to drop to below 30 percent and winds will gust up to 30 to 40 miles per hour in the afternoon.

NWS advises you to check with local authorities on whether burning is allowed, and if you do burn, do so with extreme caution.

