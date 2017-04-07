Hartsville woman arrested for burglarizing home

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Darlington County sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman after a homeowner came home to find her burglarizing the house Thursday night.

According to a DCSO news release, it happened on Beaverdam Road in Hartsville. Deputies found and arrested Barbie Alisha Hatchell-McIntyne, 33, of Hartsville, who fled, after a search of the area. She was in possession of stolen items that were returned to the victim.

The sheriffs office said when the victim came home she saw Hatchell-McIntyne run out of her home with the stolen items and waiting for a car to pick her up.

One neighbor along Beaverdamn Road talked with WMBF News and said she is hoping law enforcement does more to improve the safety of her area of the county. “Patrol it a lot more, you know in this community and everything, because when you are in the country, you think you are safe, better than in the city limits.”

It hits close to home for Brown when she heard about the burglary because her house was broken into less than one year ago too. "We left home and they must have been watching us because as soon as we could leave home and go to Hartsville and come back they had already kicked in and ran shacked the house and everything," said Brown.

Brown added recently the crime in the Darlington County area right outside the city limits of Hartsville has gotten much worse. “You know before that started happening you could let the kids go outside and play, and when they get older they want to ride their bikes up and down the street and their four wheeler and stuff, but you cant let them do that anymore, you don’t know what will happen.”

She was charged with first-degree burglary, punishable by up to life imprisonment, according to the release. She is held at W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting arraignment.

