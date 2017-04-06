FIRST ALERT: Preliminary severe weather count

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The numbers are now in on Wednesday's severe weather outbreak.

While much our area dodged the worst of the midweek outbreak of severe weather, other locations across the southeastern US were not as lucky.

The preliminary tornado count stands at 14. Georgia had the highest tornado count with 8. Alabama, Indiana and Illinois all reported one tornado touchdown. In South Carolina, 2 tornadoes were reported. Two touched down in Anderson County in the upstate. They have both been rated as an EF-0. Another unconfirmed report also came from Lexington County near Columbia.

Large hail was widespread with the outbreak. A total of 204 reports of large hail occurred all across the Deep South. 20 of those reports came from South Carolina. Florence County, Dillon County and parts of Horry County had hail ranging from pea to quarter size. Some of the largest hail stones fell just across the border in Brunswick County, NC where hail to the size of tennis balls was reported.

Many areas also saw reports of damaging wind with 228 reports total. South Carolina accounted for 57 of those reports that ranged from trees down, to roofs being blown off of a furniture store. A young child was hurt in Dillon County when severe thunderstorm winds knocked a tree onto a home.

The forecast for the next week or so remains storm-free.