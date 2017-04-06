UPDATE: Charges upgraded for men in connection to death of Georg - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

UPDATE: Charges upgraded for men in connection to death of Georgetown man found in Black River

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Left: Alexander Rhue Sr.; Center: Tiesh Rhue; Right: Alexander Rhue Jr. (Source: Georgetown Police Department) Left: Alexander Rhue Sr.; Center: Tiesh Rhue; Right: Alexander Rhue Jr. (Source: Georgetown Police Department)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The body of a man reported missing in March was found in Black River in Georgetown County, and now two people have been charged in connection with his death while a third suspect is sought.

According to a press release from the Georgetown Police Department, Alexander Rhue Sr., 56, was arrested March 31 and charged with accessory after the fact of murder and obstruction of justice.

On Thursday, Tiesh Rhue, 32, was arrested and also charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

A third suspect, Alexander Rhue Jr., 34, initially remained at large but was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center Sunday and charged with accessory after the fact of murder and obstructing justice.

The charges stem from a March 9 report that Leon Harrison Jr., 32, had gone missing from his home at 1015 Highmarket St. in Georgetown. Two days later, his body was found floating in the Black River near Colonel Cole Drive in Georgetown County, according to the release.

Harrison’s death was ruled a homicide by investigators.

Alexander Rhue Sr. is the father of the two other suspects, the release stated. Tiesh Rhue was reportedly married to the victim at the time of his death.

According to a Thursday news release from GPD, due to additional evidence gathered by investigators, Rhue Sr.'s charges were upgraded to murder, conspiracy to commit murder and desecration of human remains. Charges for Rhue Jr. were upgraded May 5 to murder, conspiracy to commit murder and desecration of human remains.

Anyone with information on the case should call GPD at 843-545-4300.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Conway man sentenced for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

    Conway man sentenced for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:18:24 GMT
    Angel Sanchez (Source: 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office)Angel Sanchez (Source: 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office)

    A Conway man was convicted of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl after a jury deliberated for about 45 minutes Thursday. Angel Luis Sanchez, 44, was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and was sentenced to 35 years in prison, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

    More >>

    A Conway man was convicted of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl after a jury deliberated for about 45 minutes Thursday. Angel Luis Sanchez, 44, was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and was sentenced to 35 years in prison, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Deputy Coroner: May take 3 weeks or more to identify human remains found near missing man's ID in Aynor area

    Deputy Coroner: May take 3 weeks or more to identify human remains found near missing man's ID in Aynor area

    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:08 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:08:47 GMT
    Police on scene of the human remains found near Aynor. (Source: George Umbenhauer)Police on scene of the human remains found near Aynor. (Source: George Umbenhauer)

    An identification card belonging to a man missing since January 2016 was found in the vicinity of human remains that were discovered near Aynor on Wednesday, according to an Horry County Police Department spokesperson. However, the coroner said Thursday that it may take three weeks or more to identify the remains. 

    More >>

    An identification card belonging to a man missing since January 2016 was found in the vicinity of human remains that were discovered near Aynor on Wednesday, according to an Horry County Police Department spokesperson. However, the coroner said Thursday that it may take three weeks or more to identify the remains. 

    More >>

  • Officers locate robbers, kidnappers using application on stolen phone

    Officers locate robbers, kidnappers using application on stolen phone

    Thursday, May 11 2017 12:58 PM EDT2017-05-11 16:58:42 GMT
    Michael Burgess (Source: MBPD)Michael Burgess (Source: MBPD)

    A pair of kidnappers-turned-robbers were nabbed by Myrtle Beach police after they stole an iPhone featuring the Find My iPhone locator application. 

    More >>

    A pair of kidnappers-turned-robbers were nabbed by Myrtle Beach police after they stole an iPhone featuring the Find My iPhone locator application. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly