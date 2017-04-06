UPDATE: Charges upgraded for men in connection to death of Georgetown man found in Black River

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The body of a man reported missing in March was found in Black River in Georgetown County, and now two people have been charged in connection with his death while a third suspect is sought.

According to a press release from the Georgetown Police Department, Alexander Rhue Sr., 56, was arrested March 31 and charged with accessory after the fact of murder and obstruction of justice.

On Thursday, Tiesh Rhue, 32, was arrested and also charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

A third suspect, Alexander Rhue Jr., 34, initially remained at large but was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center Sunday and charged with accessory after the fact of murder and obstructing justice.

The charges stem from a March 9 report that Leon Harrison Jr., 32, had gone missing from his home at 1015 Highmarket St. in Georgetown. Two days later, his body was found floating in the Black River near Colonel Cole Drive in Georgetown County, according to the release.

Harrison’s death was ruled a homicide by investigators.

Alexander Rhue Sr. is the father of the two other suspects, the release stated. Tiesh Rhue was reportedly married to the victim at the time of his death.

According to a Thursday news release from GPD, due to additional evidence gathered by investigators, Rhue Sr.'s charges were upgraded to murder, conspiracy to commit murder and desecration of human remains. Charges for Rhue Jr. were upgraded May 5 to murder, conspiracy to commit murder and desecration of human remains.

Anyone with information on the case should call GPD at 843-545-4300.

